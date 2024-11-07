Raven and Marceline headline MultiVersus: Season 4

HQ

It's almost time for the next season of MultiVersus to make its arrival. It will kick off on November 12 and run for 10 weeks until January 21, and with the holiday period making up a big portion of that time you may be wondering if there will be a festive theme to this season.

While there will undoubtedly be some festive element, the main theme of the season seems to be goth girls. A post on X affirms that the new characters that will be joining the fray in Season 4 will include Teen Titans' Raven and Adventure Time's Marceline, two characters that probably would have been better suited for the spooky season.

Either way, we haven't yet seen the characters in action yet as a full trailer for Season 4 won't drop until later today, but you can see a glimpse of what they'll look like in-game thanks to the key art used in the X post.

As for what else will be included in Season 4 of MultiVersus, a new Arena Mode is debuting where eight teams will enter and only one will come out victorious. To add to this, a new Samurai Jack-themed map will arrive, as will an Adventure Time one, and there will be two new battle passes too that offer up several new outfits and skins.