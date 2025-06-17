Qatar reports gas output remains stable despite Israel-Iran conflict

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Qatar has confirmed that its gas production from the shared South Pars field remains unaffected, following an Israeli strike that forced Iran to partially halt its operations, Qatar foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said.

"So far, gas supplies are proceeding normally. However, the ill-advised targeting raises concerns for everyone regarding gas supplies. This is a reckless move... The companies operating in the fields are international, and there is a global presence."

While Tehran grapples with damage control, Doha emphasised that gas supplies continue without interruption. The attack has raised wider concerns about energy security in the region, especially given the presence of international companies in the field.