Putin warns Western forces in Ukraine could be "targets for destruction"

The question of whether to send troops to Ukraine has been on the lips of nearly every Western politician in recent times, and that's no news to anyone. Now, however, Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stark warning that any Western forces stationed in Ukraine would be considered legitimate targets for Moscow. Speaking at a forum in Vladivostok, he questioned the necessity of foreign troops on Ukrainian soil under any peace agreement. "Therefore, if some troops appear there, especially now, during military operations, we proceed from the fact that these will be legitimate targets for destruction," Putin told the economic forum. "And if decisions are reached that lead to peace, to long-term peace, then I simply do not see any sense in their presence on the territory of Ukraine, full stop." Do you think the West should send troops to Ukraine?