Punisher actor Ray Stevenson has passed away

Talented Irish actor Ray Stevenson has passed away at the age of 58. It's incredibly tragic as his career has really taken off in recent years with several major roles, not least as the villain in the Tollywood hit RRR and what is described as a significant contribution to the upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka.

Active since the 90s, Stevenson has also appeared in many popular films and series, including Rome, The Book of Eli, The Other Guys, Black Sails and as Thor's sidekick Volstagg in the MCU. The reason for his passing is not yet known but according to his representative Nicki Fioravante, the actor was hospitalized in the days before the incident.

Our thoughts are with his loved ones, and we want to say thanks for everything. What are your best memories of Ray Stevenson?

