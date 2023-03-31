PUBG gets a giant chicken for April Fool's Day

HQ

PUBG has often had some pretty good April Fool's events. In 2021, we got an 8-bit version of the battle royale, and in 2022, we got Monster Chicken Royale. Now, the monster chickens are making a return, alongside some other wacky changes to the game.

Bizarre Battle Royale runs from now until the 10th of April, and is a new mode where players battle while monstrous chickens and zombies roam the map. They'll get special power-ups to help meet these new challenges, such as increased HP, invulnerability, and wall hacks.

Check out the full details for Bizarre Battle Royale here, and get ready for a wild version of the zombie apocalypse.