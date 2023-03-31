Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      PUBG: Battlegrounds

      PUBG gets a giant chicken for April Fool's Day

      The Bizarre Battle Royale mode looks clucking insane.

      PUBG has often had some pretty good April Fool's events. In 2021, we got an 8-bit version of the battle royale, and in 2022, we got Monster Chicken Royale. Now, the monster chickens are making a return, alongside some other wacky changes to the game.

      Bizarre Battle Royale runs from now until the 10th of April, and is a new mode where players battle while monstrous chickens and zombies roam the map. They'll get special power-ups to help meet these new challenges, such as increased HP, invulnerability, and wall hacks.

      Check out the full details for Bizarre Battle Royale here, and get ready for a wild version of the zombie apocalypse.

