PS Store leaks Blasphemous 2 release date

It seems that we are facing a new case of Sony leaking, because just an hour and a half ago it revealed the release date and demo of Viewfinder, and now it has announced (again ahead of time) the release date of Blasphemous 2, which will be on August 24.

This appeared a few moments ago on the Polish PS Store page (although it has been quickly edited), when possibly both The Game Kitchen and Team17 were expecting the big announcement from 21:00 at the Summer Game Fest.

We can already anticipate that, if this date is confirmed, we're looking at a much more complete sequel to the original, with a fluid control system and an (even more) beautiful design, if that's possible. And we can say this first hand because we've already had a chance to try it out, and here are our impressions, in case you want to check them out.

We'll wait for more details in the coming hours.