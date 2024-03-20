Project Birdseye offers roguelike action in The Callisto Protocol's infamous prison

The Callisto Protocol never became the success that Striking Distance and Krafton had hoped for, and after the premiere in 2022, the studio was forced to lay off staff and founder Glen Schofield left.

Since then, it's been unclear what they'll do next, something we now have an answer to. It turns out that they are returning to the world of The Callisto Protocol with a title called Project Birdseye, which takes place in Black Iron Prison. The game is described in the press release as a "fast-action roguelike experience", and should primarily be considered a side project. The studio writes:

"In 2023, a small group of us began working on a passion project that was born out of our obsession with easy to pick up and play but fun to master roguelikes. We love the world we created for The Callisto Protocol and want to keep playing in that sandbox-and Black Iron Prison is the perfect future-punk playground for the team's vision.

As you can tell, this isn't The Callisto Protocol 2-think of it as a side quest that really resonated with the team-it let us expand the world of The Callisto Protocol and stretch our creative muscles on something a bit different without impacting development on our next AAA game."

In a nutshell, we can expect them to work on a bigger project as well, but in the meantime, Project Birdseye looks really entertaining. Check out the first trailer below. What formats it will come to or when it will be released - we don't know yet.