Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake delayed to March

Wait a minute...isn't the sand supposed to turn BACK time?

When Ubisoft confirmed the existence of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake in September we were told it would launch on January 21, but the French company don't want to break the tradition of delaying games.

The developers at Ubisoft Mumbai and Ubisoft Pune have decided to delay Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to March 18 because "2020 has been a year like no other." Hopefully the two extra months means that the end result will be a pleasant surprise for those who were...less than impressed by the first showing.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

