Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Boss Attack mode is available now

HQ

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown's second title update has brought the Boss Attack mode with it. Technically, this free update includes two new modes: Boss Revenge, and Boss Rush.

The first of these new challenges, Boss Revenge, lets you pick any boss in the game and take them on separately, at whatever difficulty you like. Boss Rush goes through all eight of the main bosses in a row, providing a real challenge even for veteran players.

After completing the Boss Rush challenge, you'll get access to the 2008 Prince of Persia outfit, new ways to travel across the map, and more. Check out the Boss Attack trailer below: