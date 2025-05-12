Pope Leo XIV appeals for peace between Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Palestine, India and Pakistan

HQ

The latest news on Vatican City . On Sunday, Pope Leo XIV made a strong appeal for global peace during his first Sunday message, urging an end to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza while praising a recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Speaking in St. Peter's Square, he encouraged negotiations for lasting accords and stressed the suffering caused by ongoing conflicts. His message echoed long-standing Vatican concerns about a fragmented global war and the urgent need for dialogue.