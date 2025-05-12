English
Pope Leo XIV appeals for peace between Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Palestine, India and Pakistan

Pope Leo XIV urges global powers to end conflicts in first Sunday message.

The latest news on Vatican City. On Sunday, Pope Leo XIV made a strong appeal for global peace during his first Sunday message, urging an end to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza while praising a recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Speaking in St. Peter's Square, he encouraged negotiations for lasting accords and stressed the suffering caused by ongoing conflicts. His message echoed long-standing Vatican concerns about a fragmented global war and the urgent need for dialogue.

Pope Leo XIV // Shutterstock

