Pope Leo XIV appeals for peace between Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Palestine, India and Pakistan

The latest news on Vatican City. On Sunday, Pope Leo XIV made a strong appeal for global peace during his first Sunday message, urging an end to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza while praising a recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
Speaking in St. Peter's Square, he encouraged negotiations for lasting accords and stressed the suffering caused by ongoing conflicts. His message echoed long-standing Vatican concerns about a fragmented global war and the urgent need for dialogue.