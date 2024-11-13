Pop your enemies like blisters with the new weapon in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

HQ

Patch 4.5 is here for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, and it brings our first Volkite weapon to the game in the Neo-Volkite pistol. This new sidearm has been added to the Vanguard, Bulwark, and Assault classes, replacing the Bolt or Plasma pistol you will already have equipped.

The Neo-Volkite pistol fires a continuous orange laser beam that heats enemies from the inside out. It's a pretty grim way to go, and in the trailer below you can see how it just pops enemies into a piping hot stew, oozing at your feet.

Alongside the addition of the Neo-Volkite pistol, some other weapons have been changed in the PvE Operations mode, and you can read the full list of additional changes here.