Polestar Australia CEO calls plug-in hybrids "the worst of both worlds"

HQ

Polestar is built on EV values, and they have big plans for the future. So it comes as little surprise, that they don't think much of plug-in hybrids or "PHEVS".

The EV brand has openly slammed this particular type of car. Specifically, in an interview with Drive, Polestar Australia CEO Scott Maynard, said this:

"I think [plug-in hybrid vehicles] are the worst of both worlds. So, you've got all the complexity of an electric drivetrain, coupled with all of the weight and complexity of a petrol drivetrain. You don't have zero emission, you have an increase in maintenance requirements, because you've got all of those varying systems that need to be maintained independently."

In other words, you don't get true zero-emissions driving like a full EV, but you still end up with a more complicated and potentially heavier setup than a traditional combustion car. Again, this comes as little surprise, but is still at odds with an industry that seems to welcome "back" the combustion engine in some respects.