Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
World news

Poland reports rising drone activity near Belarus border

Authorities keep crossings closed amid ongoing tensions and heightened aerial movements.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Just a few days ago, the Russian drone violation of Poland was making headlines. Now, again, Polish officials have reported an uptick in drone movements along the border with Belarus, following recent military drills involving Russia. Authorities confirmed that unmanned aircraft repeatedly approached Polish airspace overnight, keeping the frontier closed for safety reasons. The Interior Ministry emphasized that the situation remains highly tense, though no interception actions were taken. Poland continues to monitor the area closely, as relations with Minsk remain strained due to regional security concerns. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!

Poland reports rising drone activity near Belarus border
Boundary pillars of Belarus and Poland on the border in a winter field // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsPolandBelarusRussia


Loading next content