Poland reports rising drone activity near Belarus border

HQ

Just a few days ago, the Russian drone violation of Poland was making headlines. Now, again, Polish officials have reported an uptick in drone movements along the border with Belarus, following recent military drills involving Russia. Authorities confirmed that unmanned aircraft repeatedly approached Polish airspace overnight, keeping the frontier closed for safety reasons. The Interior Ministry emphasized that the situation remains highly tense, though no interception actions were taken. Poland continues to monitor the area closely, as relations with Minsk remain strained due to regional security concerns. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!