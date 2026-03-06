Pokémon Pokopia Guide: What to do with Mysterious Slates and how to solve the Unown wall puzzle

HQ

The world of Pokémon Pokopia is chock-full of secrets. We'll be looking to help you unravel many of these in dedicated guides over the coming days and with this being said, for the sake of this guide, we're honing in on the Unown puzzle wall found in Withering Wasteland.

It's not unusual for Pokémon games to use the alphabetical-like pocket monsters as a source for a mystery, and in this new life-sim project, this is precisely what we see once again. However, it's not as simple as catching the various different forms of Unown this time around, as instead you need to collect and masterfully place Mysterious Slate objects found by digging up treasures around the world.

You'll find treasures by smashing and digging up terrain with a glowing light emanating from it, with the caveat being that it won't always reward Mysterious Slate objects. You could find items that need to be appraised or fossils that can be combined, meaning it will take a while to gather all the necessary slates to complete the Unown wall.

But if you do want to keep plugging away at the wall and filling it out as you find each slate, you can do so almost right away. When you reach the Withering Wasteland's Pokémon Center, look over its right 'shoulder' to find a cliff face with the signature light brown breakable terrain. If you smash through this wall, you'll find an additional area hidden behind that you can design as you see fit. But you may also notice in the tunnel between these two sections of the wider level is another smashable wall on your left. If you break through, you'll find a stone tunnel that leads underground and to a strange-looking wall with all of the 27 Unown forms plastered across it.

This is an ad:

It's here that you can place each Mysterious Slate to steadily paint a mural picture. To know where to place each block is also rather easy, as you can take a Mysterious Slate out of your inventory and while holding it, rotate it 180-degrees and see an Unown symbol on its rear side. This defines where the block fits on the wider Unown wall.

This is an ad:

With this knowledge, it's simply a case of finding and digging up Mysterious Slate objects and continuing to complete the wall.