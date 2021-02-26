Pokémon Legends: Arceus revealed for the Nintendo Switch

You're watching Advertisements

During today's Pokémon Presents, fans were given a double helping of titles to look forward to. Leading the way was Brilliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl, but easily the most interesting of the two was Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

This new RPG takes also takes place within the Sinnoh region, but its story unfolds many years prior to the events of Diamond and Pearl. It looks to push the series forward in many few ways, as it features a Breath of the Wild-like open world and a revamped catching system. It's also unique in that its three starter Pokémon come from different regions. There's Cyndaquil from the Johto region, Rowlet from the Aola region, and Oshawott from the Unova region.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will launch at an unconfirmed date in early 2022.