English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Pokémon Legends Arceus

Pokémon Legends Arceus has received a mysterious Blair Witch-style trailer

It teases a new Pokémon with a red tail and round, yellow eyes.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ
HQ

Pokémon Legends Arceus has received a pretty interesting found-footage trailer (which can be watched above) that gives us some serious Blair Witch vibes. The trailer is supposedly shot on a grainy old camera in a snowy area within the Hisui region and the narrator in the video describes seeing a mysterious Pokémon. The Pokémon is described to have a red tail, white fluffy fur on its head, and round, yellow eyes. He also notes that it's not a Vulpix or a Growlithe - two fire-type Pokémon that spring to mind when hearing that description.

Do you have any guesses as to what this mysterious Pokémon might be?

Pokémon Legends Arceus

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy