Pokémon Legends Arceus has received a mysterious Blair Witch-style trailer

HQ

HQ

Pokémon Legends Arceus has received a pretty interesting found-footage trailer (which can be watched above) that gives us some serious Blair Witch vibes. The trailer is supposedly shot on a grainy old camera in a snowy area within the Hisui region and the narrator in the video describes seeing a mysterious Pokémon. The Pokémon is described to have a red tail, white fluffy fur on its head, and round, yellow eyes. He also notes that it's not a Vulpix or a Growlithe - two fire-type Pokémon that spring to mind when hearing that description.

Do you have any guesses as to what this mysterious Pokémon might be?