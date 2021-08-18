Pokémon Legends Arceus features new Hisuian forms and turn-based battle mechanics

HQ

Once again the clear star of the show within the most recent Pokémon Presents presentation was Pokémon Legends Arceus. This offshoot from the series seems like such a departure from the core series of games due to its open-world setting and more action-oriented mechanics and we have been itching to hear more ever since its initial reveal.

During today's showcase, we found out that the game would introduce new regional variants just like Sun and Moon and Sword and Shield did before it. Two Pokemon revealed to be receiving new Hisuian forms are Growlithe and Braviary. In addition to this, several brand-new Pokémon evolutions were also announced. Wyrdeer is an evolution of Stantler that is coated in thick white fur and Basculegion is a new evolved form of Basculin - a water-type Pokémon that previously couldn't evolve.

In addition to these new Pokémon, we also learned about how the game plans to shake up the series' signature turn-based combat. Now Pokémon are able to attack twice consecutively and this is dependent on their speed stat and what move you decide to select for them. Players can now select moves between two different styles: strong style and agile style. Strong style, of course, prioritises strength, whereas agile style prioritises speed.

You can find out more details about the upcoming RPG in the trailer above.