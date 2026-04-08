PlayStation will soon give fans the chance to be a part of their favourite games

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While plenty of games give you the chance to create your own character, few allow for you to be scanned in as part of the overall experience. PlayStation's new The Playerbase scheme allows you to do just that, by bringing lucky players into their favourite first-party titles.

As outlined in a PlayStation blog post, The Playerbase will first make use of Gran Turismo 7, asking fans to submit a few answers to questions about their experience with the games and with PlayStation. After these initial applications are reviewed, a select portion of applicants will be invited for video interviews to learn more about them.

Then, only one fan will be selected to be put into Gran Turismo 7. They'll get their own in-game portrait, a limited-time appearance. They'll also be part of the design process for their own custom logo and livery. If you're this lucky fan, you'll have to head to the visual arts studio in Los Angeles to have your face scanned and create your personalised additions to the game.

More games are being considered for The Playerbase at the time of writing, but none have been confirmed so far. What game would you want to appear in if given the chance?