PlayStation is working on six secret movies and/or games

HQ

Reuben Fleischer, Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and crew's Uncharted movie is off to an amazing start in cinemas these days, so it's safe to say PlayStation Productions' first step is very promising. Especially when we know that it's also working on a Ghost of Tsushima movie and shows based on The Last of Us and Twisted Metal. Turns out, we have way more to look forward to in the relatively near future as well.

The folks at Sony Corporate Blog have interviewed Asad Qizilbash, the head of PlayStation Productions, and he says that they are already working on six secret movies or TV series. Obviously, he doesn't even want to tease which PlayStation franchises these are based on, which is why I'd really like to hear what you want to see. Do you want movies or series based on God of War, Horizon, Bloodborne, Astro Bot, Sackboy, Resistance, Killzone, Sly Cooper, Infamous, Destiny, more Ratchet & Clank and Uncharted or what?