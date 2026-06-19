PlayStation completely ditching PC releases due to their inconsistency, drops mention of them in business strategy summary

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It's not just Xbox that is dropping the idea of everything releasing for everyone. As the green team ditches PS5 releases but still keeps its PC titles, Sony is going all-in on its own console, at least where its blockbuster single-player narrative titles are concerned. We've been made aware of this as early as March, but the man who broke the story initially - Bloomberg's Jason Schreier - is back again with a new bit of information confirming we shouldn't think of this new strategy as something that happens on a case-by-case basis.

"I guess they're not going to lay this out publicly, but there's no ambiguity in their strategy," Schreier wrote in a ResetEra thread. He explained that the orders had come from PlayStation boss Herman Hulst himself, outlining that the PC releases were dropped due to their inconsistent performance. "During a townhall a few weeks ago, Hermen Hulst told staff that their single-player narrative games will be PlayStation only, and he explained that they were inconsistent with their PC releases, they didn't make enough money, and they want to keep their IP aligned to their own platform. Confirmed this with two people who heard him say it. There's no 'case by case' here."

Also, we've now seen Sony completely drop the mention of multiplatform and PC releases from its PlayStation business strategy. As caught by Stephen Totilo of Game File, PlayStation has removed a line from its 2025 strategy which said "Sony plans to continue its efforts to deploy its first-party titles to multiple platforms such as PC." There has been no replacement there about multiplatform releases, but we do get a new statement regarding AI, which says: "Sony is utilizing AI to unleash the creativity of studios and further enhance the PlayStation experience."

So, PC releases traded for AI integration? Probably not, but we're now very clear on Sony's strategy going forward, and it means players who have both a PS5 and PC probably shouldn't wait for an exclusive to drop on the latter platform.