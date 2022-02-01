PlayStation CEO: "We have an aggressive road map with live services"

HQ

Bungie has already explained that upcoming titles will remain multiplatform, even for competing consoles, despite being bought by Sony. In a massive interview over at GamesIndustry, the PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan explains what this deal is all about for Sony, which mainly seems to revolve around multiplatform and live service titles, as this is something PlayStation will double down on.

"We are starting to go multiplatform, you've seen that. We have an aggressive road map with live services. And the opportunity to work with, and particularly learn from, the brilliant and talented people from Bungie... that is going to considerably accelerate the journey we find ourselves on."

Ryan also reiterates that Bungie will remain an independent studio and that multiplatform is an important part of their future:

"The first thing to say unequivocally is that Bungie will stay an independent, multiplatform studio and publisher. Pete [Parsons, CEO] and I have spoken about many things over recent months, and this was one of the first, and actually easiest and most straightforward, conclusions we reached together. Everybody wants the extremely large Destiny 2 community, whatever platform they're on, to be able to continue to enjoy their Destiny 2 experiences. And that approach will apply to future Bungie releases. That is unequivocal."

Finally, Ryan reveals that Sony has plans to buy more companies going forward, and that they still have a long way to go:

"We should absolutely expect more. We are by no means done. With PlayStation, we have a long way to go."

Are you looking forward to Sony's live service efforts, or should they continue to focus on single player first and foremost?