Octopath Traveler II

Play the first hours of Octopath Traveler II for free right now

A demo is available on both PC, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

HQ

Square Enix might not be in its best shape ever these days, but the company is at least getting a handful of things right. One of these is releasing demos and trials for many of its games, and now it's time for another expected example.

We've gotten a new trailer for Octopath Traveler II announcing that a demo of the game has become available on both PC, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. This lets you play the three first hours of the game, just with the restriction that you can't go beyond the starting area.

If this taste gets you hungry for more, your progress will carry over to the full game when it launches on February 24, so you can also consider it a head start.

HQ
Octopath Traveler II

