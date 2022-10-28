Platinum confirms there'll be more Bayonetta

HQ

Without touching upon anything in the story itself and the end to the trilogy, Bayonetta 3 released just today exclusively on Nintendo Switch at the same time sending a very clear message: it may be the closure of this trilogy, but it doesn't have to be the farewell for the series. Turns out that, in the style of James Bond movie releases and other movie series, PlatinumGames writes a message after the game's credits announcing the return of Bayonetta, the continuation of the story, but with a wording we won't replicate here.

How do you picture that return? With Nintendo and on Switch or with different partners and/or platforms?

Beware of spoilers and leaks

Unfortunately, in the last few days fans have seen endgame material being leaked on social media. With the official release happening today, we'd recommend you half-shut your eyes when browsing those channels, as even though Bayonetta 3 is a pretty long game (yours truly used 20 hours to see those credits), there are clips of the final chapters online, naturally spoiling its crazy ending.