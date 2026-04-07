Pilots must have final say on flying over war zones, aviation group says

HQ

Airline pilots should have the final and "non-negotiable" authority to refuse flights over conflict zones, according to a new position from the International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations.

The guidance comes as ongoing tensions involving Iran, Israel and regional actors continue to disrupt airspace across the Middle East, with missile and drone activity posing increasing risks to civilian aviation.

The group warned that commercial pressures must not influence safety decisions, stressing that pilots should be free to reroute or cancel flights without fear of penalties or career consequences.

Despite the risks, major carriers are still operating in the region. Emirates is flying at roughly 69% of its normal capacity, while Qatar Airways continues limited operations using designated "safe corridors."

Aviation authorities have introduced specific flight paths to reduce exposure, but aircraft are still facing disruptions, including diversions and holding patterns during attacks.

As stated by the the paper:

The Commander's decision regarding the conduct or rerouting of a flight, including ⁠refusal to overfly a conflict zone, must be final and non-negotiable. Additionally, this decision must not be influenced ​by financial or other incentives, career repercussions or other penalties, or commercial pressures.