Pierce Brosnan: "I would definitely be open to" play Doctor Fate again

A lot went wrong in 2022's Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero, and it became one of the last DC films before it was decided that the entire universe would be rebooted.

But it wasn't a total disaster, and one of the bright spots was Pierce Brosnan in the role of Doctor Fate. Most people seem to agree that he gave a solid performance, and in fact, Brosnan himself seems so fond of the character that he would love to play him again.

In an interview with GQ, Brosnan says he has heard talk that Doctor Fate could appear in the Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, and that he is keen to return to the role:

"I've heard that Doctor Fate was going to have his own show, or his own movie. I've heard that he's going to be in the next Superman."

When asked if he would like to take on the role again, he gave the following very straightforward answer:

"I enjoyed that, the philosophy of that character, very much, and I would definitely be open to it."

Regardless of whether Doctor Fate will be in Man of Tomorrow or not, we're keeping our fingers crossed that DC film bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran see this and quickly give Brosnan a chance to be in the DC Universe. And we're hardly alone in thinking that, right?