Phasmophobia has been delayed on consoles due to fire outbreak

Developer Kinetic Games has announced that it has delayed its multiplayer horror title Phasmophobia on PS5 and Xbox Series.

Sharing the news to its followers on X, the developer has cited a "fire incident" and "unexpected development issues" for the reason behind the delay. Kinetic Games also noted that the extra time will enable them to "perfect and fine tune everything."

Originally planned to launch this month, the game will now launch in the week leading up to Halloween, so horror fans won't have to worry about missing out ahead of the big day!

Are you disappointed to hear about this delay?