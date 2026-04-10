Phantom Blade Zero is in the "final stages of development"

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Developer S-Game recently shared its perspective on the use of AI in games, assuring fans that its upcoming Phantom Blade Zero (think Sekiro meets Chinese steampunk fantasy) does not rely on the technology, and maintains that everything in the game is genuine, handcrafted work created by humans.

The release date is set for September 9 on PC and PlayStation 5, and there's every indication that there won't be any delays. In a post on X, the official Phantom Blade Zero account writes:

"Phantom Blade Zero is currently in the intense, final stages of development. With the time we have left, we are pouring every available resource into pushing every aspect of the game to the absolute limit of our capabilities."

So with that said, all that's left is to wait for the game, which we might actually get to see again as early as next week, as Sony is rumoured to have a stream dedicated to third-party games.