PGA Tour 2K25 demo now released

There is still a lot of snow in many parts of Europe and will remain so for several more months. So what to do if the golf craving gets too strong? Book a trip to Florida?

There is actually a cheaper and more environmentally friendly way, and that is to download the now released PGA Tour 2K25 demo. The demo includes several elements from the full game such as the ability to make three MyPlayer golfers, play the back nine at TPC Scottsdale, try out the new EvoSwing feature and sample the full practice mode.

Plus, you get to keep everything you do in your save file for the finished game. February 28 is the premiere date for PC, PlayStation and Xbox, but as is now customary, you can start a week earlier by buying one of the more expensive editions.

Check out the short presentation video of the demo below.