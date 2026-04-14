Peter Parker face model reveals he's working on what looks like a new Marvel's Spider-Man project

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Ben Jordan, the face model for Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (since Insomniac replaced John Bubniak at least), appears to be back in the studio. In the wee hours of this morning, or yesterday if you live across the pond, Jordan posted an image to his Instagram story that has a lot of people talking.

As you can see in the image below and in the Reddit post that caught it here, Jordan is seen geared up for some facial scanning, hitting the iconic web-shooting hand pose. The caption for his Instagram story is also "IYKYK" or if you know, you know, with a spider emoji. Not really hiding what he's working on, although it seems the story has been taken down since.

Insomniac is working on more Marvel's Spider-Man. Right now, the priority is Marvel's Wolverine, releasing later this year, but a third entry in the Marvel's Spider-Man series is expected, as is a solo Venom game. It's possible Jordan could be back in the studio for a number of reasons, but it seems whatever he's working on, Insomniac is bringing Spidey back at some point in the future.