Peter Dinklage beats up bad guys as The Toxic Avenger in first teaser trailer

It has been a long and arduous journey for the new version of Troma Entertainment's cult classic The Toxic Avenger, which we are now finally treated to a taste of in a teaser, where we get to see Peter Dinklage wielding his deadly mop in the role of the iconic Toxie.

The trailer is set in the fast food restaurant Miss Meat, where the menu offers questionable dishes such as an unappetising tuna taco, a wet burrito, and something called Big Cock. There are also reports of armed extremists taking hostages inside the restaurant, before Toxie, armed with his mop, steps in to confront the bad guys.

Grisly, over-the-top, and violent. Pretty much exactly what we've come to expect from anything that falls under the long shadow of Troma, with a distinct Itchy & Scratchy sensibility, words that the film's director, Macon Blair, himself uses to describe The Toxic Avenger.

The film was a huge success at Fantastic Fest, despite having been previously rejected by most distributors and condemned as "impossible" to show in cinemas. In addition to Dinklage, the film also stars Elijah Wood, Julia Davis, Taylour Paige, Kevin Bacon, and Jacob Tremblay. And yes, The Toxic Avenger will be extremely PG-13, as it should be, when it opens in cinemas on August 29.

Check out the teaser below.

Are you looking forward to The Toxic Avenger?