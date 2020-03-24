Perfectly Paranormal shows Helheim Hassle off in new video

Death is scary to think about and so is the afterlife in Valhalla, I think we can all agree. If you don't, then at least we can rest assured that the protagonist of Perfectly Paranormal's upcoming puzzle adventure game Helheim Hassle is on the same page as us on the matter. In Helheim Hassle, you take control over young Viking Bjørn who has managed to get himself killed. The young man is resurrected, however, by a mysterious individual called Pesto but something goes wrong in the resurrection process, granting Bjørn the ability to detach and combine his limbs in any way he sees fit (to the disgust of those around him, naturally).

With his newfound ability, the young Viking sees a way to negotiate his way out of the afterlife and it's up to the player to navigate the game's 14 puzzle-heavy levels to find a magical item for Pesto and, in turn, being granted entry to Helheim using wit and.. well.. limbs.

The game is set to release on PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One, but a release date has yet to be revealed. Take a look at the new gameplay video below.