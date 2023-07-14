People Can Fly opens a new studio in Canada

Almost on the day a month ago, it was revealed that the Outriders developer People Can Fly are working on a new game with Microsoft codenamed Project Maverick, based on an existing IP. It's widely believed that it's related to Gears of War (a franchise the studio has worked with before when creating Gears of War: Judgment).

But clearly this is a massive undertaking (together with what other projects the studio is currently working on like Bulletstorm VR), and the Polish company has now started a new studio in Canada. It is based in Montréal and is presented on LinkedIn:

"Bonjour Montréal!

We are excited to announce the opening of our new studio in Canada - a place where our team can collaborate and transform their ideas into thrilling game experiences.

Want to accompany us on our journey? Check our current job openings and join #PCFcrew: https://lnkd.in/gk-JjBg"

Technically, the studio was started last year, but this hasn't been made public until now. We look forward to see what they can add to People Can Fly's portfolio.

Image from Outriders.

Thanks, GameDeveloper.com.