Penn Badgley reveals he was almost Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad

Penn Badgley, the star of You, revealed that he nearly played Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad, saying he "got close" to playing the role.

Speaking with Buzzfeed about roles he didn't get, Badgely said the role of Jesse Pinkman was between him and Aaron Paul. "We tested," he stated. "Actually, that was the best television script I'd read at that point. That was the one that got away."

Instead of playing Jesse Pinkman, Badgely went on to star in Gossip Girl from 2007 to 2012. Currently, he's most well-known for playing Joe Goldberg in You, which is enjoing its fourth season over on Netflix.

Do you think Penn Badgely would've made a good Jesse Pinkman?