Pendulo Studios warns: Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh was not ready for release

HQ

Today is the launch of one of the most important Spanish developments of recent times, as Pendulo Studios has launched today together with publisher Microids Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh, an adventure inspired by Hergé's comic.

However, it seems that the release date has arrived before the studio's developers could finish polishing the game, and they have published a statement on X (formerly Twitter) where they do damage control informing that the game has not been released in the conditions they wanted.

"Those who play the launch title will not be able to enjoy the experience we had planned". The text begins, though Pendulo promise that they are committed to changing this situation with several post-release patches and that they even have all lines of communication open to players to report any problems. No details have been given as to what kind of problems are in the game right now, and we can't know either, as Gamereactor hasn't received a review copy.

If you're just starting out on your adventure in Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh, you know it's not going to be an ideal journey.