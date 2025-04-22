Paramount reportedly looking to make Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off films

HQ

Video game adaptations continue to be huge, as proven by the likes of A Minecraft Movie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Sonic the Hedgehog. Paramount, the studio behind the Sonic the Hedgehog films, knows it has a golden goose, and wants it to keep laying eggs.

According to a report from The Wrap, Paramount is looking to develop more Sonic the Hedgehog movies besides Sonic 4. Nothing official has yet been confirmed, but since Shadow the Hedgehog is now in the picture, fans would love to see the edgy anti-hero in his own project.

Tails and Knuckles could also appear within the spin-off movies, as these characters have already been established. Or, we could see entirely new faces star in these projects. There are loads of characters still left unexplored by the adaptations, and so there's a lot of opportunities with Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off projects. Vector the Crocodile crime thriller, anyone?