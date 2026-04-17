Paramount confirms new World War Z, Transformers movies in the works

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Paramount might be concerned with its big Warner Bros. buyout right now, but rather than just look at the shiny new IP it'll have when the deal goes through, it still wants to cultivate its own franchises, with fresh new movies that could be a shot of adrenaline to theatres as well as the IPs themselves.

As confirmed at CinemaCon (via IGN), Paramount confirmed there will be new entries in the World War Z, Transformers, G.I. Joe, Paranormal Activity, Star Trek, Longlegs, and Jackass franchises. There's also talk of more Sonic the Hedgehog, which we presume means additional projects after the already announced Sonic the Hedgehog 4.

World War Z hasn't had another movie in 13 years, and while zombies are back in a big way these days, we'll have to see how the plot develops in the sequel, considering the original film seemed to end on quite a positive note for the state of the devastated world. Transformers is also a bit of a head-scratcher. The animated Transformers One may have impressed fans and critics, but didn't win big at the box office. So, it's likely we'll be going back to the Michael Bay-style movies, even if Bay himself isn't behind the camera.