Paradox reveals Europa Universalis V

Europa Universalis V is now officially announced, and Paradox Interactive has unleashed its cinematic reveal—delivering a tantalizing promise to players who've been waiting over a decade since 2013's Europa Universalis IV. Developed by Paradox Tinto, the game was previously known as Project Caesar and was shepherded by veteran director Johan Andersson.

The trailer showcases the vast scope that fueled EU's legend—beginning in 1337, players can guide hundreds of nations through centuries of political intrigue and warfare across an expanded, more realistic game world with refined geography and the largest roster of factions to date. Paradox promises deeper diplomacy, an overhauled economic and military system, and logistical depth that challenge even the most seasoned strategists.

Drawing from lessons of earlier titles like Imperator: Rome, the development team prioritized community feedback and reworked mechanics—especially eschewing old abstract mana systems in favor of dynamic people‑centric gameplay. No release date yet—it's officially "coming soon"— but with the scope on display, we sure all wish we already had it in our hands. A sure fire - must have, for all Universalis fans.

Are you ready to dive in and change history?