Palworld's ending scenario is not the end of the game

Palworld has been out for over a year now, and last week we got a sneak peek at some of the plans Pocketpair has for its hugely popular survival crafting game. These plans included an "ending scenario" based around the World Tree.

According to community manager John "Bucky" Buckley, that doesn't mean the game's ending is nearby. Speaking with Eurogamer, he outlined what players can expect to see. "The World Tree, where the 'ending' takes place, has been visible since day one. Many players suspected their journey would end there, and we've been asked repeatedly about when the World Tree will become available so we're pretty excited to finally be opening the area up for players!"

Ending might not be the best way to put it, according to Buckley, but he can't think of a better way to describe the scenario than that. More content will come for Palworld, even after this scenario, so we won't be seeing the final update for a while to come yet.