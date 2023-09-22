Palworld shows a little bit of everything in new gameplay trailer

HQ

The last thing we heard about Palworld was a delay that was confirmed back in June. But during Microsoft's Tokyo Game Show event yesterday, we once again got a look at the charming and seemingly different monster-collecting RPG, that is often referred to as "Pokémon with guns".

The new trailer is filled with gameplay that shows various aspects of the game, including action, base-building, character customisation and multiplayer. We also get to see some of the monsters we'll be meeting, breeding and slaughtering when Palworld launches for PC and Xbox sometime next year.