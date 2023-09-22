Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Palworld

Palworld shows a little bit of everything in new gameplay trailer

"Pokémon with guns" is looking better than ever ahead of the release next year.

The last thing we heard about Palworld was a delay that was confirmed back in June. But during Microsoft's Tokyo Game Show event yesterday, we once again got a look at the charming and seemingly different monster-collecting RPG, that is often referred to as "Pokémon with guns".

The new trailer is filled with gameplay that shows various aspects of the game, including action, base-building, character customisation and multiplayer. We also get to see some of the monsters we'll be meeting, breeding and slaughtering when Palworld launches for PC and Xbox sometime next year.

