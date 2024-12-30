Palworld player numbers have increased significantly thanks to Feybreak expansion

HQ

One of the biggest games of the year is Palworld, which was launched early for the PC and Xbox Series S/X and quickly became immensely popular. But since its premiere, the number of players has dropped considerably, although it still has a large audience.

But on December 23, the giant expansion Feybreak was released, and apparently it was just what fans had hoped for. As noted by Threads user Knoebelnews and others, the game has received a huge boost, and in the last 24 hours alone there have been 212,817 concurrent gamers online (according to SteamDB), a figure Palworld hasn't been close to since early March.

During this fall, Palworld has additionally been released for PlayStation 5 and is also included with Game Pass. Have you given the Feybreak expansion a chance yourself yet and what do you think of it?