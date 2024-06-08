Palworld is expanding with a major update in June

HQ

Palworld took the world by storm in early 2024, and with its mix of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Fortnite, and Pokémon, millions of players traveled to Pocketpair's Early Access title to shoot and capture cute monsters.

Now the adventure is expanding. During Summer Game Fest, the developer announced that a first expansion is planned to launch in June, adding new Pals, a new island, and several new events to the already large amount of content available now.

The expansion is called Sakurajima Update and is set to launch on June 27. The trailer for the update can be found below.