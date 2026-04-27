Pacifists rise in Japan as government pushes to revise their post-war Constitution

HQ

A youth movement in Japan is getting bigger in opposition to the potential revision of the Asian country's pacifist Constitution, according to The Guardian. In particular, they fear that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi might end up tweaking Article 9, which bluntly renounces war as a sovereign right.

Protesters try to raise concern that the PM's intent to pursue constitutional reform, added to the decision to lift the ban on lethal weapons exports, could ruin up to eight decades of post-WWII pacifism. According to the source, the debate on the military matter has intensified as of late due to current geopolitical tension, including the war in Iran, Donald Trump's pressure, and the position of neighbours China (assertiveness) and North Korea (nuclear threat).

The protesting groups include not only students, but also young adults, families, women, and veteran pacifists who see Article 9 as their guarantee against being dragged into the wars of others.