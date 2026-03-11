Overwatch's mid-season patch nerfs Vendetta, Illari, and Jetpack Cat

HQ

We were promised changes in-line with the mid-season patch for Overwatch's first 2026 season and Blizzard has delivered exactly this. However, it should be said that the changes that are being made are rather limited compared to past patches, with the reasoning being that recent changes have meant that grand and sweeping adjustments aren't necessary at this exact moment.

Still, if your casual and ranked games have been plagued by Vendetta, Illari, D.Va, and Jetpack Cat, you'll be glad to know that all four characters have been nerfed, while some of the more useless heroes, like Hazard, Rammatra, Roadhog, and some of the weaker performing new additions like Anran, Emre, and Mizuki, are all being buffed.

The exact hero changes can be seen below.

D.Va



Boosters - Cooldown increased from 3.5 to 4 seconds.



Hazard



Subrole moved from Stalwart to Initiator.



Rammatra



Void Barrier - (5v5) Cooldown reduced from 13 to 12 seconds.



Annihilation - Damage per second increased from 30 to 35.



Roadhog



Damage per pellet increased from 6.5 to 7.



Anran



Inferno Rush - Will now automatically climb over small ledges.



Inferno Rush - Jump height while active increased by 20%.



Emre



Altered Vitals - Time before trigger reduced from 4.5 to 4 seconds.



Vendetta



Raging Storm - Moved from Major to Minor Perk.



Raging Storm - Damage per spin reduced from 35 to 30.



Siphoning Strike - Moved from Minor to Major Perk.



Siphoning Strike - Overhead lifesteal increased from 30% to 40%.



Illari



Summer Solstice - Minor Perk - Attack speed gained reduced from 30% to 20%.



Sunburn - Major Perk - Damage reduced from 70 to 50.



Solar Rifle - Secondary Fire Maximum resource reduced from 3.5 to 3 seconds.



Jetpack Cat



Territorial - Major Perk - Removed



Claws Out - Moved from Minor to Major Perk.



Claws Out - Cooldown reduced from 8 to 6 seconds.



Ulterior Motive - Minor Perk -New



Ulterior Motive - 15% of Biotic Pawjectiles healing is converted into fuel.



Mizuki



Remedy Aura - Radius increased from 10 to 12 meters.



Remedy Aura - Time before degeneration reduced from 2 to 1.75 seconds.



To add to this, a few changes have been made to the various hero subclasses, as you can see below.

Medic Subrole



Increased self-healing from 25% to 40%.



Bruiser Subrole



Now triggers below 50% health.



Initiator Subrole



No longer triggers while at full health.



Healing reduced from 75 to 60.



Finally, Stadium is seeing an update to many of its general mods to make them easier to locate and piece together, all while tons of bugs are squashed in the game across the board. See these below.

Bug Fixes

General



Fixed an audio issue where Mizuki's Ultimate sound was similar to the teammate eliminated sound.



Fixed an issue which allowed Mizuki to incorrectly charge his Remedy Aura before the round started.



Fixed an issue where Mizuki's Paper Doll totem briefly appeared in unintended areas of the map before landing in its proper location.



Fixed an issue preventing weapon variants from being applied to Juno's Pulsar Torpedoes.



Fixed an issue where Wrecking Ball's Multi-Ball perk would not award additional mines if they were not used during the first ultimate.



Fixed an issue which incorrectly allowed Pharah to move during Barrage while tethered by Mizuki's chain.



Fixed an issue which incorrectly allowed Anran's Dancing Blaze ability to cleanse Junker Queen's ultimate effect.



Stadium