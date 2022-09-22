Overwatch's Geoff Goodman has left Blizzard

HQ

We're only a few weeks away from Overwatch 2 actually debuting, but despite that being the case, it looks like the development team behind the game has lost another influential and recognisable face: lead hero designer, Geoff Goodman.

As reported on by PC Gamer, it's noted by a Blizzard spokesperson that Goodman decided to leave Blizzard "earlier this year", and that we haven't seen Goodman making a public appearance representing Overwatch and Overwatch 2 since a press briefing in June.

"We thank Geoff for his many years of service at Blizzard and wish him all the best," said Blizzard in a statement regarding Goodman's departure. "His ability to bring to life Overwatch's diverse hero roster through gameplay has been incredible, and the mark he's left on the Warcraft and Overwatch teams will be felt for years to come."

Overwatch 2 will debut on October 4 this year, when the PvP part of the game will launch. The expanded and new PvE elements are expected to arrive sometime in the New Year.