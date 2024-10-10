Overwatch Mobile is in development at Blizzard, according to Jason Schreier

HQ

Overwatch franchise has had more downs than ups recently, with the cancellation of Overwatch 2's PvE mode, which was actually the main draw of the sequel, as well as the slope in player engagement or the exhaustion of the hero shooter genre as a whole.

There's still future to Overwatch, however, and one of Blizzard's gambles could end up being very successful, as it has been reported that Overwatch will get a mobile version. It is unclear when that will happen, though.

The source is a bit unusual: it's journalist Jason Schreier, but not from Bloomberg report, but from his latest book about Blizzard, 'Play Nice: The Rise, Fall, and Future Of Blizzard Entertainment', which just hit the stores. According to Dexerto, Schreier said "Overwatch was led by Walter Kong, who oversaw the release of regular heroes and content for Overwatch 2, as well as new projects like a mobile version of the franchise."

Kong worked at Blizzard from 2011 to 2018, then left for Epic Games and returned in 2020, where currently has been Overwatch General Manager since november 2021.

It is unclear what time frame is Jason Schreier talking about in that book extract, but as far as we know the project could still be in development. It certainly wouldn't be surprising, as Activision Blizzard King and now Microsoft are trying to join the mobile space, as seen with the multiple Call of Duty mobile titles.