Overwatch 2's Steam release leads to tremendously bad reviews

In an attempt to get more players for its latest season, Overwatch 2 has allowed Steam players as well as those on Battle.net to enjoy the 2022 shooter. The only problem is, well, it doesn't seem like anyone is actually enjoying it.

Valve's platform allows for users to submit their own reviews for games, and this has led to Overwatch 2 players absolutely bombing the game. Currently, it's sitting at an Overwhelmingly Negative rating, with just 15% of the 22,619 reviews being positive at the time of writing.

Overwatch 2 truly earned the ire of its fanbase earlier in the year, when Blizzard confirmed it wouldn't be getting the single-player content that had been promised back in 2019. Even then, criticisms with the game's rampant monetization and lack of excuse for actually being a sequel were rife.

