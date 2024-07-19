Overwatch 2's next Support Hero looks like a more lethal version of Lucio

HQ

While Overwatch 2 has had its issues (many of them in fact), you can't deny that Blizzard has kept its promise with shorter seasons and more frequently added content. Ever since the shooter upgraded to this 2.0 version, we've had a slate of new maps, modes, and even nine new Heroes, something that will expand to 10 new characters when Season 12 drops in mid-August.

Blizzard has affirmed that the next character to debut in Overwatch 2 will be the Support Hero Juno, a Martian that brings a lot of offensive abilities and high mobility to the fray, so much so that she actually looks like a more lethal version of Lucio.

As for what Juno can do, the character has a primary weapon known as the Mediblaster, which is a burst-fire weapon that can heal allies and damage enemies. Her secondary fire is regarded as Pulsar Torpedoes, with these being homing projectiles that heal allies over time and damage enemies.

Her passive ability is called Martian Overboots and allows her to hover when jumping in mid-air. This can be matched up with the ability of Glide Boost to glide horizontally with increased speed, and the Hyper Ring ability to deploy a ring that increases the movement speed of allies that pass through it.

Finally, her Ultimate is regarded as Orbital Ray, and sees Juno calling down a powerful ray from the cosmos that travels forward and heals allies and damages enemies. Essentially, it's an Overwatch take on Gears of War's Hammer of Dawn.

Juno will debut in Overwatch 2 on August 20 when Season 12 debuts, but she will also be playable this weekend as part of a trial period.