Overwatch 2's latest tank is a Scottish cyborg

Blizzard has revealed the newest hero coming to Overwatch 2, and it's another addition to the tank roster. After Mauga joined the game last year, it seems it's time for another beefy lad to arrive, and this fella is called Haz.

He's a Scottish cyborg, who uses a tube of purple goo to make himself more powerful in his reveal trailer. Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that this purple stuff was seen in the spawn point of the Oasis map, proving that Haz has been in the oven for quite some time, it appears.

We don't get much of a look at Haz in action, although from the cinematic it seems he'll have a minigun on one arm, and will use his purple powers for his abilities, raining down crystal shards and getting stuck into the thick of the action.

Haz will be playable this weekend, from the 22nd of November to the 25th before he officially arrives in Season 14.