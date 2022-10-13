Overwatch 2's latest bug restarts or shuts down your PC

HQ

Serious problems continue to plague Overwatch 2, despite Blizzard's fine words and constant patches to improve the game. The problems for users continue to arrive on a daily basis, and while some complain of lag or problems with waiting times to access rooms, others suffer more serious problems, such as the PC shutting down or restarting while you are playing a game.

Blizzard itself acknowledges this in an update on the official forum, advising that they are aware of an issue that is causing the PC to shut down or reboot while you are playing Overwatch 2, and that they are already working on it. They are asking users who are affected by the bug to submit their DXDiag data, so they can analyse it and come up with a solution as soon as possible.

This issue is just the latest in a long line of bugs and issues that have marred the launch of Blizzard's sequel, following DDoS attacks and account migration, among others. However, we remain hopeful that the service will gradually return to normal and the game will reach the promised quality.