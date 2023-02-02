Overwatch 2 will monitor voice chat, punish players who play with cheaters

HQ

Blizzard has announced that Overwatch 2 will expand its moderation, now banning those who play with cheating players, as well as monitoring voice chat.

This "Defense Matrix Initiative," as Blizzard is calling it, will be introduced in season three, and any accounts regularly found to be playing with cheaters will face action. The same goes for any who are found to be exceptionally abusive over voice chat.

Despite being introduced in the game's third season, it will go beyond effecting ranked matches and even be present in Overwatch 2's custom games. According to VG247, Blizzard believes these moderation methods will work "behind the scenes to automatically remove custom games containing inappropriate titles or content, along with issuing restrictions or account actions to those who create and post such custom games."

What do you think of these changes? Are they welcome or is Blizzard going too far?